A viral TikTok video has shown a 3-year-old boy solving Maths like an adult, melting so many hearts on social media

The video which has been reshared on Instagram showed the boy playing with arithmetic figures so nicely that people doubted his age

Those who have seen the video contend that the boy is immensely talented and that he will surely excel in Math in the future

A video of a little boy solving Mathematics at home has gone viral on social media and made him popular.

The TikTok video reposted on Instagram by @gossipmilltv has got many people talking and sharing their opinions on the boy's brilliance.

The boy is said to have started practicing writing at the age of one. Photo credit: @gossipmilltv.

He will do well in Mathematics in the future

In the short clip, the boy was all alone as he played with the figures, using markers to write out the problems and then solve them by himself.

He played with addition, minus and multiplication and he got the answers correctly.

People who have seen the video on Instagram are of the view that the boy will go far in Mathematics when he grows up.

A write-up on the video reads:

"I was cleaning when I heard my 3-year-old independently quizzing himself with Maths. He has been this way since he was one year old. He would wake up and head straight to his writing board and practice writing on his own."

Watch the video below:

Instagram users react

@umycutie said:

"As a mother, this is a delight to watch. I'm already feeling proud on his parents behalf. Every parent want this. May he never lose this zeal."

@beautiful_igala_people reacted:

"4 years old? He is a genius! He will be a Math professor by 13 years."

@wisdomcounsellin commented:

"Moral Lesson: he is being inspired by the role models around him and this is Proverb 22:6 playing out. Respectfully."

Brilliant boy who can play with numbers gets scholarship after his video went viral

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that a South African boy solved Maths problems in a video that went viral.

Later South African academic, Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng, on July 7, commenced a search for the mathematics genius named Sibahle Zwane so as to offer him a scholarship.

The professor said she would like to pay for the boy's school fees and help him develop his amazing potential for the benefit of humanity.

