A 15-year-old kid identified as Sadiq Mala has wowed many social media users with his ability to build replicas of machines

Photos seen on LinkedIn show the boy displaying car, tricycle, and aeroplane he fabricated with local materials

Sadiq who is said to be an Internally Displaced Person possesses great abilities said to be uncommon among kids of his age

Sadiq Mala, an Internally Displaced Person, IDP has shown exceptional ability to build things with improvised materials.

Some photos seen on LinkedIn by Legit.ng show the young boy displaying his impressive handwork.

Sadiq has been hailed as smart. Photo credit: LinkedIn/STEM Club Project Africa.

His talent is uncommon

The things he built include areaoplane, car, and tricycle. All the replicas were beautifully painted and they look real.

Sharing the impressive photos, STEM Club Project Africa wrote:

"Meet Sadiq Mala, A 15 year old IDP from Yau village, Abadam Local Government fabricated a prototype Solar powered tricycle (Keke Napep), A Replica of Taxi Car, military helicopter, military motorcycle, a mini gas cooker and an Aeroplane.

"Sadiq was born into a less priviledged family living at one of the resettled houses at Auno Community. He is a JSS 1 student at a Government School in MOGCOLIS."

LinkedIn users react

Meni Teknikio said:

"This is wonderful. The transformation of the educational sector in Nigeria and Africa at large can be achieved through STEM implementation. I would love to discuss further the relevance of STEM Education on a student's mission and major."

ZAINAB S. IDRIS commented:

"Young, creative and innovative"

