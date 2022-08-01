A group of white people have gone viral online after sharing a video of the house they built with 1.2 million empty milk containers.

In a video making rounds online, they hailed themselves while showing off other furnitures they made

The video has gone viral on social media with most people applauding the white people over their creativity

Some white people living in Ecuador have developed a new skill of turning empty milk containers to furnitures and well functioning house.

In a viral video, the oyinbo people flaunted the house they made with about 1.2 million empty milk containers.

According to them, they usually get the containers, clean them, heat them up before turning them to bags, furnitures and even house.

Oyinbo people build house with empty milk containers Photo Credit: NasDaily

Source: Instagram

The inspiring video was shared on Instagram by @Nasdaily with the caption:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"In Ecuador, there are people who created a full house from a million milk boxes. Yes they turn trash into furniture.

You can give them your empty milk box and they will compress it, clean it, heat it, shred it, and turn into bags, chairs that look just as real as the ones you buy. The difference is that they are more eco-friendly. They can even turn your trash to a real house where people can live in."

Social media users react to stunning video

Ven_ec said:

" I'm so proud to be born in Ecuador for many reasons, but this one is gold! viva Ecuador!"

Levi00xz stated:

"Sirr big fan love you from India."

Trent030305 added:

"Me to my studies:- that's one minute see you tomorrow ( Although its different from video but nevermind )."

Sociallensman noted:

"These guys are doing incredible work...kudos ❤️."

Ayior remarked:

"The question one needs to ask with these “recycling” businesses is the real cost. While recycling the milk boxes, how sustainable is the technology behind it? Another instance is how much effort and degradation goes into mining and other value chain activities used to manufacture battery-powered Cars."

Prapti0824 remarked:

"Wow!! I'm gaining knowledge and information from here like everyday!! Proud of u guys."

Watch the video below:

Man converts aeroplane into big and long car, says he spent N410.8m while making it

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man, Frank Deangelo, with the help of his team was able to totally transform a plane into a very long limousine.

The vehicle also came with very gigantic tyres that are 24 inches tall and cameras affixed to strategic parts of the vehicle.

Frank added that the limo-jet took about four cars and more than $1 million (N410,820,000) dollars to make it into what it is.

Source: Legit.ng