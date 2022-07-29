A Nigerian soldier has taken his time to give a little boy reasons to consider staying as a child forever

The soldier in a hilarious video shared online, advised the child not to grow up because 'adulthood is a scam'

According to soldier, there's no gain in being an adult and it is better for him to remain as a child all his life

A video of a gallant Nigerian soldier advising a little boy has gone viral on social media.

In the trending video, the soldier warned the boy not to grow up because there's no joy in being an adult.

According to him, adulthood is a scam and if there is any way he can avoid growing into adulthood, then he should do it.

Soldier advises little boy to remain a child Photo Credit: @instablog9ja / Getty images

Source: Instagram

The soldier went ahead to advise the little boy to avoid making good use of any food given to him since it will make him grow up.

The little boy listened to the soldier quietly as he dished out words of advice to him in a hilarious video shared on Instagram by @instablog9ja.

In his words:

"Now listen up. Are you hearing me? Adulthood na scam. Are you hearing me? Remain the way you are. Don't grow. If they are feeding you, loose it. Don't grow."

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to soldier's advice to little boy

Yung_boss1 said:

"Who get ear make e listen oo Nobody been gimme this advice when I small."

Bunmi_margaret stated:

"If they’re feeding you lose it don’t grow I wish say dem tell me this when I was younger."

Chekwubeisaac reacted:

"The boy will surely neglect the advice."

Slashazhandle noted:

"Last last everybody must become an adult."

City_of_urhobo_ commented:

"Even me sef won go spend 2 weeks with my mama. That woman Dey cook always."

Jiggy_gleefulness reacted:

"You de advice am to die young ? World people ."

Db_naturals_ remarked:

"The child dey look am like “abeg do find me something make I chop biscuit “ "

Naturalhairavenue said:

"If only that small boy understands the value of the advice he's getting for free ."

Source: Legit.ng