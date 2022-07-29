A man had his new baby sleeping on his chest and got the surprise of his life when bub kissed him back

Twitter user @Lilblackbabies shared the adorable video on social media, claiming it is the cutest thing, and it is

People were left with bursting hearts after seeing the moment and couldn’t help but want baby cuddles

There is nothing more beautiful than the pure love shared between a baby and its parents. A video of a tiny new baby napping on its father’s chest and then giving him a kiss back has left hearts in puddles.

A cute clip of a tiny baby giving its dad a kiss has defeated social media with pure cuteness. Image: Twitter / @Lilblackbabies

Source: UGC

Every parent knows the feeling of having your baby lay on your chest in pure contentment. There is no better feeling and this daddy was lapping it up.

Twitter user @Lilblackbabies shared a clip showing a father with his tiny new baby sleeping on his chest. However, the best part of the clip is when he gives his bub a kiss and they lay one right back on him. A priceless moment!

“Some sweetness to brighten your day”

Social media users gush over the cute clip, trying not to get broody

If you ever needed encouragement to have a bay, just watch a few clips like this. People were left with tears in their eyes, searching for a baby to cuddle.

Take a look at some of the sweet comments:

@nmacheaux said:

“I’ll never understand how people hate babies and children like the smallest thing they do can trigger so much happiness and they look so cute doing it.”

@Croftlvr said:

“Those naps are THE BEST!!! I miss them. My baby is going to college soon. I would give anything for one more nap ”

@NontoMncwabe_ said:

“Ugh! Can't wait to bless someone's son with a cute offspring. ”

@75197731b8dc433 said:

“That was so beautiful. It made me cry tears of joy that ain't nothing but the spirit of God. You go Daddy!!! with a capital "D"

@HathaBAE said:

Source: Briefly.co.za