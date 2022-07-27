A video of a little boy singing "You are yahweh" with so much passion has stirred reactions on social media

In a trending video, the little boy raised his voice to the highest and demonstrated with his hands while singing

The video has gotten people online as Nigerians shower praises on the young boy for praising God passionately

A little boy has gone viral online after he was spotted in a video singing with the whole of his heart.

The smart little boy with a very nice voice sang "you are yahweh" and his video generated many views on social media.

In the video shared on Instagram, he was seen raising his hands while singing and waving to God with his two eyes closed.

Little boy sings passionately in video Photo Credit: @bcrworldwide

Source: Instagram

Nigerians applaud talented little boy

The heartwarming video shared by @bcrworldwide has earned him massive praises on social media.

While some people praised him over his singing talent, some others were more concerned over the passionate manner he sang the song.

Abigail Chuka said:

"Wow this is incredible. He is so talented."

Jerry Smith reacted:

"Such a sweet boy with a nice voice. Catch them young. He will go places for Christ. I think he will be a pastor."

__dominique commented:

"It is the way he is singing with so much passion for me."

Amaka_thriftshub stated:

"God bless you little child. You shall grow in good health."

Chidimma__xx wrote:

"He is a great child."

Little boy sings Lionel Richie's stuck on you with dad in studio, video goes viral

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a video making rounds online has captured the moment a little boy, Faith, sang along with his father at the studio.

At the beginning of the cute video, the boy introduced himself as Faith before telling his fans that he was about to sing with his father.

Both of them sang a popular song, "Stuck on you" by Lionel Richie, and it stirred massive reactions from people, especially music lovers.

Source: Legit.ng