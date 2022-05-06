An Oyibo man has received praises from Nigerians on social media after showing off his epic dance moves in an adorable video

The white man wore beautiful Igbo regalia while dancing to an Igbo song released by Singer Flavour

The dance video has gone viral on social media with many Nigerians applauding him over his spectacular moves

A video of an Oyibo man showing off his epic dance moves has sparked reactions from Nigerians on social media.

In the video shared by Tunde Ednut on Instagram, the white man was spotted rocking an Igbo regalia known as Isi Agu as he danced to an Igbo song titled 'Levels' which was released by ace singer, Flavour.

The adorable video first showed the man alighting from his car, adorned in his igbo regalia and holding his staff.

He then moved majestically away from his car a little bit, before setting the dance floor on fire with his epic moves.

Nigerians praise the Oyibo dancer

The video which has been making the rounds online has sparked reactions from social media user.

Adehi Busola wrote:

"Omo this Oyibo man Sabi dance o. Na to come marry me remain".

Karen Peters stated:

"Na only this kind man fit make me marry Oyibo man for this life. His moves are so clean and he has the Nigerian vibes already. Maybe he has a family there or grew up there".

Bishop Arch added:

"There is fire in this dance hall. Nigga must have been in Nigeria for some time cause he can't learn this from videos. He dey try wella".

Amara noted:

"Oyibo man dey enjoy our culture. That's nice. I hope to enjoy yours too".

Oyibo boy shows off Zazu Virus dance in video

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a white boy amused many Nigerians as he danced to Son of Ika's Ejon song, displaying his zazu virus moves.

People who reacted to his video wondered if he is high on some substance as his moves were too funny.

The young oyinbo attempted to make a funny face like Nigerians do when dancing to zazu virus.

