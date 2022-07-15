A Nigerian lady, Petra Akinti Onyegbule has shared a photo of the three tubers of yam she got for N11,000

Petra in a Facebook post, revealed that she tried so hard to make the hausa seller reduce his selling price all to no avail

However, after failed efforts to make him bring down the price, she finally bought the yams for a whooping sum of N11,000

Sharing the photos on Facebook, she said:

"12,000. 11,000 last. E no commot 10kobo upon all the Hausa wey I speak."

Nigerians react to Petra's post

Aliyu Abdullahi said:

"Hmm! You're right! if really you are taking about yam not what I am thinking."

Opeoluwa Lawal reacted:

"Not a fan of yam and if I must eat yam,I prefer the old/dry yam. E dey sweet."

Gabriel Duru commented:

"Please don't flog us too much, I didn't know the difference until 2018. To me then, "yam is yam ni" ."

Emmanuel Okiti stated:

"Dry yam is better but wisdom is profitable to direct."

Olasoji Fagbola commented:

"Na dry Yam anyday, anytime o."

Akin Akinola noted:

"Na like old wine..... Gbere our Flesident."

Source: Legit.ng