A Nigerian man has discovered some cash tucked away somewhere in his cloth pocket and he took to Twitter to share the good news.

The man identified as Opeyemi Babalola tweeted the photo of the money denominated in N500 notes saying he will spend it wisely.

Opeyemi shows off the cash denominated in N500 notes. Photo credit: @CACCOTI

Source: Twitter

I will spend it wisely

His tweet immediately resonated with many who quickly remembers such an experience and how good it feels to discover forgotten money especially when one is broke.

He hilariously joked that he would use the money to buy a presidential nomination form. Someone who saw the tweet insisted that only those who are comfortable tend to forget cash in their pockets.

Sharing the photo, Babalola wrote:

"Dey check your pockets before you do laundry o! I am getting my Presidential nomination form on Monday. Make I spend the money wisely."

See his tweet below:

Nigerians on Twitter react

@nmonnboo reacted:

"Na who get enough dey put money for pocket & forget am."

@olaajani said:

"You can use this to rent private jet when campaign starts sir. We your followers have decided to pay for your form sir .Don't thank us sir."

@Nwokenapuoku reacted:

"You be big boy oh. You forget 2k for your pocket and slept like a child?"

@markgentle2 commented:

"You are a big man by forgetting these cash in your pocket. That means you had a lot spent before forgetting these ones days before laundry."

