When Australian-American Christian evangelist Nicholas James Vujicic asserted that for every disability one is blessed with more than enough abilities to overcome one's challenges, he was talking about a Nigerian lady named Lucy Akogo.

The young Nigerian lady lost her left hand back in secondary school but is fast carving a niche for herself in the city of Abuja as a tailor with one hand.

They showed great abilities in disabilities. Photo Credit: BBC News Pidgin, TikTok/@itskashmiere1, @shay_butta_88

Legit.ng revisits Lucy's inspiring story and that of two other viral internet sensations who showcased great abilities despite losing their hands.

1. Lady with no hands drives car perfectly

A lady demonstrated that one can still be great behind the wheels despite being without hands with her stunning showcase captured in a video.

The unidentified lady who is without hands shared on TikTok a video in which she drove her own car with her legs.

She drove her car perfectly with her legs. Photo Credit: TikTok/@itskashmiere1

The video sent social media into a frenzy as many netizens complimented her perfect driving skill.

In the clip, she placed her right leg on the brake and ignited the whip with her left leg. With her right leg still on the brake, she controls the steering wheel with her left leg.

A female friend who sat in the passengers' seat recorded the whole exercise.

2. Lady with no hands wash plates unaided

A lady who also lost both her hands melted hearts on the net with a video of herself doing the dishes.

Without being aided at any point, the lady cleared remnants of a meal on a plate using a fork held with her teeth and proceeded to the sink to wash with her upper limbs.

She washed plates with her upper limbs. Photo Credit: TikTok/@shay_butta_88

In the heartwarming TikTok video, the lady did it fast and smoothly, returning already washed plates to the kitchen rack.

3. Lady with one hand who sews clothes for a living

Lucy Akogo is a young Nigerian lady with one hand who erks a living in Abuja as a tailor.

She told BBC News Pidgin in an interview that losing one hand made her even more productive.

She lost her hand in 2008. Photo Credit: BBC News Pidgin

Sharing her story, Lucy said she lost her left hand in 2008 back in secondary school while playing football.

Lucy suffered an injury that couldn't be remedied, which led to the amputation of her left hand.

Lady with one arm bags bachelor's degree

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady with one arm had bagged a bachelor's degree.

Growing up with only one hand, Gabriela learnt to love herself the way she is and chose to focus on pursuing her dreams.

The proud graduate went ahead to advise those facing challenges to never give up on achieving their dreams.

"If you are someone with a disability, do not let it discourage you. You have the ABILITY, and that is why they DISlike you! I hope I inspire those who feel like they can't accomplish their goals due to situations that life has put them through. GOD MAKES NO MISTAKES", she said.

