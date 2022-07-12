A video showing a pretty university graduate who sells charcoal for survival has sparked massive social media reactions

The girl showed off a photo of her in her matriculation gown, following a TkTok trend asking people to show their degree and what they do

Social media users have reacted sharply to the video with many of them blaming the situation on bad governance which brings joblessness

A TiToker, Queen Salmat has gone viral on the platform after she shared a video capturing what she currently does, despite having a bachelor's degree.

According to the video sighted by Legit.ng, Queen currently sells charcoal for survival since she has no job.

Queen says education may a padlock to success. Photo credit: @queensalmat_.

The reality after getting an education

Sharing the video, the young lady said education may not be the key to success after all, inisiting that it is the padlock instead.

She wrote on TikTok:

"When they told you education is the key to success but in reality it's your padlock for your success."

The short clip lasting for 13 seconds has attracted emotional reactions from users on the video-sharing platform.

While some blame the government, others insist that it is not a bad thing to sell charcoal.

Watch the video below:

TikTok users react

@_nobody_4 said:

"Education is the key but the government has changed the padlock."

@Sandy Bella commented:

"Is a matter of time…u will soon get a job……was in the same situation but my dear all hope is not lost….now working in reputable company."

@Jomo Inusah said:

"Am extremely proud of you. Trust me, you can’t be rich as an employee. Most of our colleagues in neckties are suffering. U are on the right path."

@zakehalm commented:

"The realest thing I have seen today."

@cillasam8 said:

"It's really sad."

@Yafet M Tenagen said:

"Keep your head up sister we are proud of you."

Man who has masters degree unable to find a job

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a man who has a masters degree could not find a job.

According to the story, the man named Dennis has applied to more than 5000 companies but all of them rejected him.

To survive, Dennis resorted to selling boiled eggs on the streets of Nairobi.

