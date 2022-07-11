Veteran Nollywood actor, Kenneth Aguba, has stirred emotions after opening up about his real age

In a video making rounds online, a lady questioned him about his age and Aguba disclosed that he is 49

While some people have attributed his physical appearance to poverty, some others are still finding it difficult to believe that he is 49

Nollywood actor, Kenneth Aguba has revealed in a viral video that he is currently forty-nine (49) years old.

The actor made this disclosure while speaking to a lady who approached him to ask him questions about his personal life.

Kenneth Aguba stated in the video that he is currently 49 years old and has no family of his own.

Aguba says he is 49 years old

Source: Facebook

Mixed reactions trail the video

The video has stirred massive reactions from people who expressed shock over the actor's age.

While some Nigerians on social media have attributed his physical appearance to the fact that he was poor and homeless, others have insisted that he's more than 49.

Ejike Okwery said:

"Malnutrition can course one look older than the age so he may be correct. It can also make one look haggard."

Enwu Orofu stated:

"Na this girl even suppose marry am sef Not all those ones shouting AGUBA up and down."

Gabriel Promise remarked:

"Suffering can make someone look older than his age,I think he maybe 49 as he said."

Johnson Clifford noted:

"Yes very possible, suffer no good, it can make you look older than your age."

Jayden Josh commented:

" 49 my foot. I have been watching Aguda as an old man in movies even in my teens. Perhaps, the hunger was so much on him that he could barely remember his actual age. That man right there is nothing short of 65 at the least."

Comfort James noted:

"He does not know his real age."

