A young man, Timi Vibes, who is organising a show for Kelly has taken his time to explain why the gate fee is N100,000

According to him, paying first class tickets for the dancer and bringing bodyguards all the way from Japan are some of thing the money will take care of

Nigerians who reacted to the video reacted and wondered why he is creating much buzz around a person and charging that much

A young Nigerian man, Timi Vibes, who is planning a show around popular TikTok dancer, Kelly, explained the reason behind the N100k gate fee.

In a video shared on his page on Sunday, July 6, the man said that even the N100k gate fee is not enough for what people will enjoy at the show.

First class ticket for Kelly

Timi said that they planned on paying first class tickets for Kelly from America. He added that the same treatment will be given to Mayorkun who will be performing at the event.

The man stated that he had to come online to talk about the show because many people have been criticising the high gate fee.

Bodyguards from Japan

According to him, Ninja bodyguards will also be flown from Japan for the show. He said that each performer will be getting tow guards.

The money will also be used to foot guests' hotels and transports bills. He revealed that 23 people already paid.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

System lover said:

"my question is who send you."

daddy billy said:

"bro can't you rest. we ghat gals way fine pass Kelly."

user9215418323357 said:

"Just to see 1 girl 100k, well don Kelly husband."

Komreid Ebere Winner said:

"Omo, I actually find this guy funny."

Diana Oguma said:

"Wait! You serious?"

Only -1grace said:

"De guys don’t want to go na by force, u say ninja."

AnoyNymous said:

"wetin be this, shey nah only me hear apartment for the end Kelly wan stay apartment?"

Umoru Favour said:

"Body what…guy who send you this one na?"

