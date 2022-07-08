Social media users have gushed over a video of a little girl giving a grown-up beggar some cash out of her own volition

The beggar had approached the back seat of a car where she sat and looked at her with expectation-filled eyes

Without being told what to do, the smiling girl dipped her hand into her small yellow bag and offered him cash

A video capturing the sweet moment a little girl offered help to a beggar has elicited emotional reactions from netizens.

The clip shared on TikTok by the girl's mum started with a beggar looking at her daughter who was seated in the back seat of the car.

The beggar was overwhelmed by her kind gesture. Photo Credit: TikTok/@remillards

With a welcoming countenance on her face, the little girl looked at the beggar and went for her small yellow bag.

She then offered him cash, a gesture that made the man so emotional that he almost shed tears.

The kindhearted kid watched with a smile on her face at the way the beggar reacted. According to her mum, the little girl has formed a habit of giving the beggar 'something.'

"Anytime this guy sees my daughter he will come around and my baby will gladly give her something,'' the girl's mum captioned the clip.

Netizens celebrate the kid and her mum

Mcguen Chetty said:

"God bless the lil angel and her mum n dad I pray gods richest blessings upon yourls lifestay humble kind n loving."

Sharleen Lerleey said:

"Am so proud of her mom,,,,She gave birth to a Queen,,,,Kind hearted daughter MashaAllah,,,,Blessing."

bethliz76 said:

"Thank you for the lesson you are teaching your child that sharing is caring and giving cannot finish what you have."

@NikAmaelix said:

"I really love that diamond heart in your beautiful daughter. the world needs more generous people like her."

user5482742230815 said:

"That's too emotional,made me shade tear,, may God do something to that guy that can change his life,and blessed be ur daughter."

