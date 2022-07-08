Global site navigation

He Didn't do it Well: Man Converts His Mercedes Benz to an Exotic Rolls Royce Car, Video Got People Laughing
People

by  Victor Duru
  • A man got his Mercedes Benz car refurbished to one of the costliest whips in the world, a Rolls Royce
  • It, however, appeared that it wasn't done well as the sides of the refurbished car still had a great resemblance to a Benz
  • An emerging video of the car being driven on a tarred road and then parked has elicited hilarious reactions

Like a talented Nigerian, Nonso Offor, who converted his Toyota Venza to a Rolls Royce Sweptail, a man also refurbished his Mercedes Benz to a Royce whip.

While Nonso's car was perfectly refurbished, the unidentified man's whip didn't hit that mark of perfection, and this has got netizens talking.

Social media influencer Tunde Ednut shared a video of the refurbished Rolls Royce on Instagram with a laughing-suited man meme at the tail end of it.

In the clip, the man could be seen driving the car on a tarred road. His seat is a right-hand drive.

From the view of an oncoming pedestrian, the frontal looked like a Rolls Royce and bore no resemblance to any other less expensive car.

But when it was parked, the sides of the car still looked like a Benz.

Social media reactions

@_last_born_2 said:

"If you no tell some people say na Mercedez Benz dem no go know."

@coco_untamed said:

"Make I no like say I no see anything . My heart is bubbling with laughter cause wth."

@arabpope said:

"That body doesn't look like a Mercedes.. it's either an old BUICK or old 7 SERIES.."

@hype_ak_zion said:

"His dream to be bigger some day e clear ❤️❤️ is good to dream big some day it will be perfect."

@iamotika said:

"Motor mixture go listen to owerri oldskool highlife music you would understand."

Man who converted his Toyota Venza to a Rolls Royce Sweptail shares how long it took him

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man who turned his Toyota Venza into a Rolls Royce Sweptail had opened up on how long it took him to refurbish.

In a chat with Legit.ng's Victor Duru, the 35-year-old who hails from Oraifite town in Ekwusigo, Anambra, said everything in the car was handmade.

The Lagos-based businessman took pride in the fact that he did everything himself without being aided. He said:

"Everything (the refurbished car) you see there is handmade. it is like I removed the body of Venza and put the body of Rolls Royce Phantom Sweptail. I made it myself. The only thing used from the Toyota Venza is its engine. I did everything by myself."

Source: Legit.ng

