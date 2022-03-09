A groom has been spotted dancing with intense energy in a video that has attracted much attention on the internet

The video has provoked some very hilarious comments because of the way the man danced with speeded with his fast legs

The man's dance pattern has been described as new even as his wife was unable to follow or copy his stunning moves

A man outdanced his wife in a manner that made people to ask him to wait for her and carry her along.

The man danced with stunning speed, making people think he was being controlled with a remote.

The man displayed an impressive flash dance. Photo credit: Naija Fam

Dancing with the seed of light

The man stepped forward on the dancing floor in the stunning video and then picked up the dance with intense speed and energy.

He rubbed his legs onthe ground in quick successions such that many wondered how he did it.

Social media users react

When the funny dance video made it to the internet, Facebook users took to the comment section to express their views. The video was shared on Facebook by Naija Fm. Here are a few of the comments:

Ayegba Blessing commented:

"Which kind pattern of dance come be this one nau."

Anulica Ijeh Ihejiofor reacted:

"Auntie shift oh make you no use one eye do wedding night."

Motoko Julie said:

"I love his moves. Congratulations."

Shorunke commented:

"I'm sure he wasn't able to do anything in the night."

Lisa Luchi said:

"He was dancing according to beating of the music."

Ohiri Terry Chiemela reacted:

"This one be like earthworm wey dem pour salt."

Michael Igoni said:

"If he can move like this, what is he doing with a pot belly."

Johnpaul Ajuzie commented:

"If I be the wife I no sleep in same room with this electric shocker."

