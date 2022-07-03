A video shared by Burna Boy on TikTok has shown someone who looks like him dancing in front of a crowd

Many people who were amazed at how the lookalike was dancing flexibly said they thought he was really the musician

In the clip, the man made a split move as his audience clapped for him, wanting him to make more moves

A video of a man who looked like Burna Boy doing a type of dance called vogueing has got many people praising him online.

In the video, the man who had almost the same head profile as Burna pulled off his cap to reveal his dreadlocks before he got dancing.

The video of the lookalike was shared on Burna Boy's page. Photo source: TikTok/@burnaboyofficial, @glowiny

When he did a split, many people screamed in a video as his audience kept cheering him on. The African Giant crooner shared the video on his TikTok page.

Despite the fact that he tagged the dancer, people kept wondering if the person was really Burna Boy as they said they looked much alike.

Watch the video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 1 million views with more than 8000 comments.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

zuhill2 said:

"The fact that he posted this is comedy."

Yakubu Temitope Oyin wondered:

"Is this Burna."

Mwamvuwa Mika said:

"for a minute I thought this was Burna."

brownskin_doll_xoxo2 said:

"Jesus. I thought it was Burna boy I wanted to crase."

Chefor said:

Odogu which move be dis??

timilehin<3 said:

"I’M LOSING MY MIND LMAOOO."

schoon said:

"No bc I thought this was Burna."

Samolino said:

"Not me telling myself, this is not Burna."

Temi said:

"Why did I first think this was him."

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the dream of young oyinbo man who cried during Burna Boy's performance and could not hold back his tears dream came true.

A latest video shared by him on TikTok showed the moment the Kilometre crooner brought him up on stage and they hugged.

Another part of the clip has him making a video of himself at the backstage as he enjoyed the remainder of the show from there. It must have been a beautiful experience for him.

