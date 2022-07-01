A Nigerian man, Olakunle, has been making waves over his dedication to maintain proper hygiene and cleanliness

Olakunle is usually spotted in a Spiderman attire in Osun state teaching people how to keep their environment clean and tidy

The humanitarian said he started the mission after watching a video of an Indonesian man cleaning his community

A Nigerian man identified as Jonathan Olakunle Olalekan has been very keen on promoting cleanliness and healthy living in his society.

In an interview with LegitTV, Olakunle, a technician who hails from Osun State, says he has been engaging in 'environmental activism' since 2021.

According to Kunle, it is the duty of everyone in the society to take part in environmental sanitation. He urged everyone not to see it as a burden but as an obligation which must be carried out.

Olakunle speaks on his choice of attire

Speaking on the reason he chose to appear in a Spiderman costume, the young man noted that he wears the attire to catch the attention of people towards his humanitarian act.

While carrying out his environmental sanitation, people would always approach him to take photos with him; a request which he always grants. However, he mentioned that he never fails to tell them his main mission which is cleanliness.

He further made it clear that he is not cleaning the environment for monetary gain, rather, he is just a patriotic citizen who wants the best for his country at large.

He was almost beaten up

Olakunle has been travelling to different states to perform his humanitarian work but in Ibadan, he had a challenge as the transport workers almost beat him up.

"The transport workers confronted me and asked me to leave that they don't need me", Olakunle said.

He went ahead to note that cleaning his environmental makes him very happy and fulfilled as a man.

"It makes me very happy that I am coming out to teach people how to be clean. It makes me glad. It's their duty. If they can take their bath in the morning, brush their teeth, put on perfume then they should be able to keep their environment clean", he said.

Speaking on what motivates him, Olakunle said:

"What motivates me is that I want to see a cleaner environment. I want people to have that good attitude to keep their environment clean."

