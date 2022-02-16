A youth advocacy group has called for a solid voice against the spreading menace of fraud, money rituals and other quick-money syndromes in the society

Speaking against the backdrop of immorality and rampant fetish behaviours among young people, the group warned parents to keep eyes on friends their wards are keeping

The group lamented the impact of social media and the deafening silence of society on the current ritual trends

Displeased by the growing fad of advanced internet fraud among young Nigerians, a group of youths has staged a walk and raised awareness against the menace of money rituals and quick-money syndromes in the country.

The awareness walk, which was held on Thursday, February 10, in Iseyin local government area of Oyo state, was geared towards sensitizing people on the virtue of patience and hardworking.

The group of concerned youths called on parents and religious leaders to take the centre stage in ensuring that the inferno of rituals is curbed in the society.

A youth advocacy group led by Ajakaye Kehinde staged a walk against money rituals and fraud among young Nigerians.

Source: Original

The group also noted that young boys and girls engaging in fetish acts because of money should be reoriented "about the importance of patience" by the necessary stakeholders.

Our society on gun powder, parents don't care

Speaking to Legit.ng correspondent, the convener of the movement, Micheal Azeez Kehinde popularly known as Ajakaye lamented the burst of morality and virtues in the society.

He emphasised the need for all the concerned stakeholders including government, parents and religious leaders to put their eggs in the same basket in the fight against the growing menace of money rituals

Ajakaye attributed the laziness and desperate craving for worldly materials among youth to what they see in their society, adding that the African heritage is sitting on gunpowder with the look of things.

"Seeing a 17-year-old boy who doesn't come from a rich family but exhibits wealth is what makes our little ones not to have interest in going to school and learning handwork again.

"They prefer learning yahoo and other ways of scamming people. Because they also want to be rich by all means. And Oyinbo cannot pay unless faced with juju," Ajakaye said.

Warn your ladies

Speaking further, the convener also admonished parents to warn their wards, especially the young ladies, saying they are the targets of those who engage in money rituals and other fetish acts.

"Those that can't go to school should learn the handwork of their choice. It is very important parents know the type of friends their children are moving with," he said.

