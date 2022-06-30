A video of a beautiful mother dancing alongside her two daughters has stirred reactions on social media

After watching the video on TikTok, fans argued about the relationship between the three as some insisted that they are sisters

Other social media users have gushed over the young mother and applauded her young looks despite birthing two grown girls

A video going viral on social media has captured a beautiful black mother dancing with her two grown up girls.

In the video which has gotten so many views on TikTok app, the mother was seen dancing excitedly with her girls.

The trio danced to a viral song on TikTok "come and see my mother". In the video, the daughters danced and pointed at their mother but people found it hard to believe.

Mum dances with her daughters Photo Credit: @marrion90

Source: UGC

After the video surfaced on TikTok, it caused a debate as people couldn't believe how the beautiful woman looks so young with two grown up children.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

TikTok users react to the video

Camille Robert said:

"She looks so young. How was she able to maintain her beauty and body size with two big girl? God this is how I want to be."

Jessy Ikpe reacted:

"Omo they look so beautiful. Wow. This is great to see. I guess the mom is the one behind"

Ire Orali commented:

"Maybe they have cool money cause it takes money to look so good like this with kids. Btw is the mom the dark one?"

Onaiss Blaze commented:

"This is a wake up call yo women. Take care of yourself after childbirth so you can glow all the way. Nobody should attack me please."

Simon Chidera added:

"Abeg who is the mother here cause I don confuse."

Is Your mother as beautiful as mine? Young Nigerian lady boasts in viral video, many people react on TikTok

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young Nigerian lady with the handle @omotolagold623 has gone on TikTok to hype her mother's beauty in a funny video. Sitting with her mother, the lady spoke into her camera, asking people if their mums are as beautiful as hers.

All the while she was talking, the mother kept smiling. When she blew her mother a kiss, the woman responded. There is a striking similarity between the mother and the lady.

Many people even said that the woman looked young, looking at the fact that she already has a grownup daughter.

Source: Legit.ng