People express happy emotions by dancing and a female flight attendant showcased her other skills in an aeroplane

The excited flight worker recorded herself showing off waist dance moves while in her work uniform

Social media users who watched the video hailed the lady who is famed for posting videos of herself dancing at work

A pretty flight attendant showcased that one can still have fun at work by recording herself dancing on duty.

The lady identified as Athenia Paul, a flight attendant by profession, shared a video on TikTok in which she was dancing inside an aeroplane.

She danced inside an aeroplane happily. Photo Credit: TikTok/@athenia_paul

Source: UGC

With her phone placed on a spot, she stood before it and whined her waist happily while vibing to the song Tour Du Monde by Uzu Mokonzi.

A lady walked in on her doing the dance but soon left without saying anything or distracting Athenia.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Athenia has amassed over 20k followers on social media platform TikTok from always sharing videos from her airline workplace, especially dance clips.

Watch the video below:

Internet users react

Ahmed s. koroma said:

"U looking cute.

"I like your hight ..."

Mills_Patrick77 said:

"Is the turning for me."

T . Y Bigdreams said:

"I nor go enter this plan."

"Pls I want to join you guys… job."

Oj_zifah said:

King Micheal said:

"Do you sell tomatoes . ,,, because you got my attention from my head TO-MA-TOES."

Dance video of two pretty female flight attendants in an aeroplane

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that social media has reacted to a video of two female flight attendants dancing inside an aeroplane.

The showcase was ignited by one of the ladies identified as Athenia Paul on TikTok. The social media savvy Athenia from time to time shares videos of her activities at work and this one was one of them.

This time she teamed up with a colleague as they danced on duty.

The beautiful ladies faced each other as they shook their waists before Athenia's colleague retreated, allowing her to continue dancing alone. In the cute video, Athenia faced the camera as she danced happily alone while her colleague turned spectator watched on.

Source: Legit.ng