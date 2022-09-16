A Nigerian lady from Benue state has narrated how she started picking waste in order to raise money for her mother's funeral

According to her, she receives bad comments from people about the kind of job she delved into but she doesn't care

The smart woman said she refused to heed any negative comments because none of them will agree to pay her bills

A hardworking 22-year-old Nigerian lady named Joy picks waste for a living in Lagos state.

The young woman who hails from Benue state said she delved into the job to raise money for her mother's burial.

22-year-old lady picks wastes Photo Credit: Original

Source: Original

According to her, she dropped out of school in JSS3 after her mother's death. Things became so difficult for the orphan as her father already lost his life before her mum's death.

Joy said she left the village for Lagos and worked in a hotel but her salary was not able to sustain her and cater for her needs.

She began searching for plastic in dustbins and heap dumps.

Joy's boyfriend is not proud of her job

Joy said her boyfriend doesn't like the fact that she picks waste, however, she cares less about his thoughts about her job.

Joy reiterated that she loves her job because it puts food on her table, and any man who wants to leave because of her job can go ahead and do so.

Netizens applaud Joy

Jennifer Goodwaters said:

"They’ll still come and say Benue ladies are lazy. God bless your hustle Joy."

Olasaemeka wrote:

"No pain no gain and may your destiny helpers locate you in JESUS CHRIST NAME, AMEN."

Joy Osondu reacted:

"Excatly...is very good to hussel for urself as a woman, girl or lady, if not ur puna go suffer for this life."

Gbenga Muhammed wrote:

"God bless your hustle, but if it the other way round will u also accept a man that picks waste. Remember nobody will accept u for who u are if it doesn't benefits them."

Musa Panaki added:

"There is dignity in all legitimate labor...I advise she gets a protective gear for the work like nose marks ,over roll garment , polymer made water resistant hand gloves and a polymer made boots fora start. Good luck and may heavens smile on her with a change of status."

Watch the video below:

