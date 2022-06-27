A pastor has warned people sternly against a particular viral dance style which he claims is evil

According to the pastor who spoke during a recent sermon, he saw the 'evil' dance in the realm of the spirit

The pastor claimed that everyone who has danced such style on social media has hosted the demon in charge of it

A pastor has caused tension on social media after revealing what he found out about a particular dance style.

In a recent sermon in his church, the pastor demonstrated the dance style and warned everyone against taking part in such dance.

According to him, he saw the dance in the realm of the spirit after the Lord took him there to observe what is going on.

He claimed that the dance style was manufactured by a demon and pushed into the world. He further explained that anyone who dances to the song we has hosted that demon.

Butressing further in a video shared by by @instablog9ja, the pastor warned parents who have daughters to advise their children against taking part in such dance.

In his words:

"I don't know if you know that dance that came newly of dancing with the back. I saw that dance in the realm of the spirit. Yes. The Lord took me there. They manufactured that dance style and unleashed that dance into the atmosphere. Into the media.

Guess what I found out? So many girls all over the world have hosted that demon. So in their so called slightest tiktok they will wear something tight and be doing like this. Some of you in universities, some of you gave daughters that have hosted that demon."

Social media users react to pastor's revelation

Kelly Peters said:

"So you know see better thing to tell your church people against na dance. Abeg leave us o."

Sarima Chuku wrote:

"Ah ah.. so even pastor don join tik-tok....wetin dey happen now? and I don dance am so wetin go do me?"

Jennifer Pearl noted:

"wow pastor pastor so you dey dance too.. I beg I no believe this kind thing. Leave us and our dance please."

Serious Johnny reacted:

"This is a serious matter and you all are just making a joke out of it. May God have mercy on this generation o."

Pastor shares new revelation God showed him

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Allen Mziray, a pastor from Dar Es Salaam, Tanzania, has caused a stir on social media as he revealed that late Nigerian gospel singer Osinachi Nwachukwu didn't enter the gates of heaven.

In a lengthy read he shared on Facebook on Monday, April 25, pastor Allen said he was in the bathroom when God spoke to him, instructing that he should go and talk about the singer's death and how she failed to make it past heaven's gates.

Narrating the revelation told him, Allen claimed God told him that the singer didn't enter the gates of heaven because of worldly adornments.

