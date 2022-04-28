A Tanzanian pastor identified as Allen Mziray has shared a new revelation he claimed God gave him about the late gospel singer Osinachi Nwachukwu

Allen stated that God revealed to him that the singer failed to enter the gates of heaven and explained why

The cleric said God admitted that Osinachi was his servant and that he gave her a gift of worship but she failed to separate herself from the world

Allen Mziray, a pastor from Dar Es Salaam, Tanzania, has caused a stir on social media as he revealed that late Nigerian gospel singer Osinachi Nwachukwu didn't enter the gates of heaven.

In a lengthy read he shared on Facebook on Monday, April 25, pastor Allen said he was in the bathroom when God spoke to him, instructing that he should go and talk about the singer's death and how she failed to make it past heaven's gates.

He said late Osinachi didn't enter the gates of heaven. Photo Credit: Allen Mziray

Source: Facebook

Allen shares why Osinachi failed to enter the gates of heaven

Narrating the revelation told him, Allen claimed God told him that the singer didn't enter the gates of heaven because of worldly adornments.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Expressly quoting God who he claimed spoke a few words and went quiet, Allen wrote:

"Go and talk about osinachi nwachuchukwu and how she failed to enter the gates of heaven because of worldly adornmen."

More details shortly...

Source: Legit.ng