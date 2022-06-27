A physically challenged man who was using an iron walker to get around has been given a brand-new wheelchair

The kind man who purchased the wheelchair has been seeing him in the streets and felt pity for him

In an emotional video making rounds online, he presented the wheelchair to the disabled man and helped him get on it

A viral video of a good Samaritan presenting a wheelchair to a disabled young man has melted hearts online.

Apparenty, the disabled man has been unable to get a wheelchair for himself due to lack of funds and has been managing to get around using an iron walker.

The kind man has been seeing him in the street for some time and at a point, he was moved to help him.

Physically challenged man gets new wheelchair Photo Credit: @goodnewsmovement/ Getty images

Source: Instagram

In the heartwarming video shared on Instagram by @goodnews_movement, he presented the wheelchair to the disabled man and helped him to sit on it.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The disabled man got so emotional that he requested for a hug while almost in tears.

Emotional video melts hearts

Kaima Saidu said:

"I watched this a million times this is so heartwarming."

Westley X said:

"This is beautiful thank you so much for putting a smile on his face."

Rita Onwe reacted:

"oh my.. I cried watching this God bless the giver it must be so hard walking around with that Walker thank you for giving him a wheelchair."

Jennifer Obute commented:

"That wheelchair looks expensive thank you so much for giving it to him may God replenish your pocket."

Kind man gives physically challenged stranger wheelchair, donates some money to him

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Nana Aduesi Bonsu, a social media user, has warmed hearts after sharing how a generous man presented a new wheelchair to a physically challenged man.

In a Facebook post, Aduesi Bonsu disclosed that the Good Samaritan met Aminu Yaro along the road and promised to buy him a new wheelchair.

True to his words, the man showed up to deliver a new wheelchair to aid Aminu Yaro's movement and gave him cash as well.

Source: Legit.ng