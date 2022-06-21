A viral video has captured the moment an Okada rider picked a phone dropped by pranksters and refused to let go of it

A video circulating on social media has shown the moment when pranksters ceased an Okada man's bike after he refused to release a phone he picked up on the ground.

The phone was just dropped on the tarred road as a prank, but the Okada man got hold of it and pocketed it without much delay.

The Okada man dragged the phone with the pranksters. Photo credit: @instablog9ja.

Source: Instagram

He refuses to release the phone

Drama however started when the boys who dropped the phone emerged from a nearby place and then asked the Okada man to release the phone.

The man was seen in the video as he vehemently protested against the demand, holding on to the phone.

From what is gleaned from the video, it appears the boys took hold of his bike too and dragged it until he returned the phone to them.

Watch the video below:

Instagram users react

@jaaydaniels said:

"Until person collect slap from these prank videos."

@firstclass_imisi_ commented:

"Las las unah jam unah match but this bike man sha."

@comment__cops reacted:

"If twas to be me ehn, once I pick the phone ehn, the way and manner I go take drift 360° com speed off like Usain bolt."

@itz_ken1 said:

"Una think say na ever ybody dey understand prank. Your phone don go bros."

@officialbobbyfredrick__ commented:

"Prank or no prank na thief abeg. Wetin e dey teach him children for house."

@queenbee_shellz reacted:

"With the fuel he used to reverse you want him to release the phone?"

