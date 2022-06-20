A very tall black man was treated like a celebrity after some oyinbo people spotted him and marvelled over his height

In the viral video making rounds online, the oyinbo people were seen running around him and craving to take some photos with him

The proud black man shared a video of the beautiful scene on TikTok while reiterating how everyone wanted a photo with him

A black man recently rose to spotlight and received a royal treatment from oyinbo people due to his massive height.

In a viral video, the young man who's 7.2ft tall was seen taking photos with the white people who surrounded.

The video showed him taking photos with them one at a time and in groups as they approached him for some shots.

Oyinbo people gather to take photos with tall black man Photo Credit: @rupee7ft2baller

The tall black man rocked a blue hoodie and a face cap in the video which he shared on TikTok via his account @rupee7ft2baller.

TikTok users react to video of tall black man

@user9723129820075 said:

"And am asking myself like,whats the size of your shoe?"

@jeannet41 noted:

"Super, me too when you will come Rwanda we will take."

@soberamedia reacted:

"If you were a basketballer your team would be winning every time dude... Love this."

@meriothmwangi175 remarked:

"Ooooh how I love y'all guysI melt when I see them n my walking style changes."

@santinomakur stated:

"Look amazing I am wondering if you’re practicing BASKETBALL brothers it would be nice ."

Viral video of very tall man walking on busy road causes stir on social media

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that an enthralling video of a tall African man has been doing the rounds on the social media streets.

The footage was shared on Facebook and shows the gentleman walking with another, average height man along a road.

South African social media users were left stunned and amazed at the man’s height and shared their reactions online. Study after study has found that taller men and women are generally considered more attractive or striking. And this gent, believed to be from Lesotho, surely takes the cup as his extraordinarily long limbs leave one at a loss for words.

