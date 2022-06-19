A video of a mother and daughter dancing has stirred massive reactions online as people tried to tell them apart

In the clip, they both wore the same outfits, making people wonder if they are twins who are trying to confuse people online

There were some TikTok users who said they could point out the mother because she has a wedding ring on her finger

A young-looking mother has amazed many people online when she did her dance video with her young daughter.

Many people who watched their clip said they thought both of them are twins. Dressed in black outfits, the two showed moves.

People could not tell the mother apart from the daughter. Photo source: Tiktok/@ladypru

Source: UGC

Who is who?

Their hairstyle is also almost the same. Despite the video description showing that they are not sisters, many people still found it hard to tell them apart.

There were those who said they became really confused in the bid to know who the mother is between the two of them.

Watch the video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered more than 100,000 thousands with over 500 comments.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

user123456789 said:

"no waitgu ys m confused, who is the mother n who is the daughter."

user3391250335552 said:

"a mother is the one who's wearing a ring n a daughter is the one at the back n you both look stunning."

phumingoepe said:

"I differentiate them by the wedding ring. nou ke confused hek."

KagisoTshelete said:

"Aiii Twins. Don't tell me otherwise."

blesssings2 said:

"mother in front daughter behind, am I right?"

zahrina said:

"aaaah...you look exactly the same...who is who there."

user8421478759499 said:

"Mara guys I know this app is about having fun and all but No stop messing with our minds here who is the Mother and who is the daughter?"

Daughter and mother danced

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a beautiful young lady showed off her dance moves to DJ YK's Warisi Cruise in a video shared online, and Nigerians were entertained on Instagram.

While dancing, her mother came into the filming and started copying her daughter's dance moves in a playful choreography.

What amazed people was that the mother was carrying a plate of eggs. Many Instagram users said that they love the kind of relationship between mother and daughter.

Source: Legit.ng