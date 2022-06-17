"Una Sure Say Dis One Na Baby?" Little Girl in Fez Cap Sets Tongues Wagging With Her Make-up, Video Goes Viral
- A cute little girl who has an adult attitude has gotten people laughing hard with her make-up, fez cap and even her footsteps
- In a viral video, the little girl could be seen walking around, she turned and made a funny face that has got many laughing
- Many Nigerians have taken to Instagram to react to the video with some of them asking if the girl is actually a baby or an adult
A beautiful little girl has set tongues wagging with her adult attitude which was captured in a viral video.
In the video seen by Legit.ng, the little girl was putting on a fez cap that had a cartoon character on it.
Girl behaves like an adult
The girl whose name is not immediately known walked in a funny way and then looked up as if she was questioning someone.
Beautiful pregnant lady dances in video, her small kids try to copy her, video stirs massive reactions
Her pink lipstick has also caused a massive stir on Instagram as some adults are saying the girl is already 24 years old with her appearance.
Some social media users called her a granny, especially with her adult behaviour and the way she walked.
Watch the video below:
Instagram users think baby girl is an adult
@nickkylawve said:
"Fine old little girl. God when oo."
@thenasty_aries commented:
"She’s like who kon be this one."
@_oromzy reacted:
"This one don live for this world before."
@fire_css_ remarked:
"I’m sure in her mind she will be like who is ur baby."
@_03.023 said:
"She's 25years old already."
@supah_ella commented:
"Una sure say this one na baby?"
@boy_count said:
"Someone should make this a sticker and send it to me."
@__whitbarbie commented:
"This one na ur gramma wey reincarnate oo no doubt cause what."
He shunned his mother: 2-year-old boy refuses to give mum ice cream, licks It like adult, video goes viral
@tide_benison commented:
"Look like the mother want to tax baby and baby is not in the mood for that rubbish."
Baby girl makes herself up like a pro
In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a beautiful little girl was seen in a video making herself up.
The girl was seen sitting in front of a mirror and behaving like an adult.
The video immediately went viral and attracted the attention of adults.
