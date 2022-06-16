A little boy on uniform raised eyebrows after he was seen walking down the road looking sad and lost in thoughts

People became curious to know what was going on with him and after investigation, it was discovered that he is from a poor home

His family has been going through a lot and kind Nigerians came to their aid by providing money, clothes and some other gift items

The family of Ishola, a little boy who was recently spotted looking really sad, now have a reason to smile again.

Ishola became the topic of discussion after he was spotted walking down a street with a frown on his face.

Dressed in his oversized school uniform, Ishola moved on the road in a very emotional manner and this made an eye witness capture the scene.

Sad looking Little boy receives help Photo Credit: @iam_expensive

Source: UGC

Sharing the video on tiktok, a young Nigerian man, @iam_expensive, vowed to locate Ishola and his family.

Ishola receives help

Fortunately, they were located and it was discovered that Ishola is truly going through a lot. He's from a very poor home and they live in a small house with a leaking roof.

Expensive shared another video of the living condition of Ishola's family and people were moved to help them.

Nigerians have now come to their aid as Ishola was seen in another video showing off cash gifts and clothes donated to his family.

In an update, Expensive said:

"Finally we've located Ishola. So sad he's passing through a lot as a 5-year-old child.

"We thank everyone for the support and love. Ishola and his family really appreciated what you are doing for them right now."

Reacting to the video, @chinonsononnyakab said:

"I Don't know this boy.. but I bless his life today.. he will be great in life in Jesus name."

@lillianlillie6 noted:

"The worst is when he will reach home and there is no food ."

@drbluetooth remarked:

"if you know where we are coming from you will not pray for us to fail in life."

@papah95 reacted:

"You will see the joy and happiness in your life. I was like him in primary school but today I am in Seattle, Washington. Just be focus."

@manuel_50501 added:

"tommorow president ."

