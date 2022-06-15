A mum named Sarah Ward has said she feels blessed after giving birth to four kids within the space of nine months

Sarah and her partner Benn Smith first welcomed their son Freddie but got to know they were expecting triplets 8 weeks later

She did not know she was pregnant again so soon and she also said she was shocked when it was revealed in the hospital that she was carrying triplets

A 29-year-old UK mum identified as Sarah Ward and her partner, Benn Smith are now proud parents of four kids all welcomed in a space of nine months.

The couple first welcomed a son named Freddie but were shocked to be told in the hospital some two months later that Sarah was pregnant again with triplets.

Sarah Ward said she never expected to get pregnant so soon. Photo credit: Mothering Dairy.

Totally unexpected

The news of the triplets was a total surprise to the couple as they never expected it so soon.

In fact, they figured that it would take a long time before Sarah would conceive again since she had difficulties conceiving her first son.

Narrating the story, Sarah said:

"We wanted to have at least two children. Since it took so long with Freddie, we figured it would take about the same time, if not longer.

"I was stunned to find out I was pregnant again so soon. I started to shake, I barely recovered with Freddie. I was still wearing maternity clothes. I was wondering how on earth I was going to cope.

The mum was even more shocked when they were told she was expecting triplets.

She said:

"The sonographer stopped and asked if we knew how many babies we were having. We gasped because we thought she was telling us it was twins. When she said triplets, I almost fell off the bed in shock.

"Neither of us spoke as she turned the screen towards us and pointed out three little writhing figures. I just started crying when I realised they would be born before Freddie was a year old,

The babies were delivered at 33 weeks through a caesarian session. Reacting, Sarah said she feels blessed even though looking after the kids could be a chaotic affair.

Her words:

"Sometimes, it feels more like running a nursery than a home, but we feel blessed. Sometimes it's just completely, chaos, but we just laughed and got stuck.

"I love babies so I feel like the luckiest mother in the world. I used to think that I couldn't have children and then I had the perfect family in less than a year. I'm very proud of that."

