A video of two little children dancing passionately on stage has stirred massive reactions from Nigerians on social media

In the video making rounds online, the little children were seen dancing on stage before engaging in a short whining competition

Social media users have penned down their comments about the dance video as some people claim that the dance is a bit awkward for kids

A video of some little children dancing on stage during a show has caused a frenzy on social media.

In the video which was shared on Instagram by @saintavenue_ent, the children were seen dancing their hearts out in all seriousness.

The little girl first made everyone at the show scream after she bent her body and began to whine.

Little boy and girl engage in whining competition Photo Credit: @saintavenu_ent

Source: Instagram

The little boy who was dancing with her, turned and spotted her whining. He quickly changed his dancing style and began to whine with her.

Shortly afterwards, they left the stage and some other children took over the stage to show off their own dancing skills.

Dance video stirs mixed reactions

The video has stirred massive reactions on social media as people share their thoughts about this incident

TurtleSam440 wrote:

"I have a problem with children whining and doing this kind of dance. It's just how I feel though. Nobody should attack me."

Sandra Jackie said:

"Nawa o. This kind dance no be here o. How these children dey learn all these things sef. It's the boy for me Sha."

Augustine Andrew wrote:

"This is wrong to me sha. But na Nigeria I dey so I gats applaud them for the dance."

Charity Dike stated;

"Honestly the girl dey dance oooo. At this age. Who taught her how to go down? "

Source: Legit.ng