A couple, Stephen Botchway and Irene Adjei reportedly tied the knot in a beautiful wedding ceremony on Saturday, April 9

The duo exchanged vows at the Banner of Grace Ministries, Dawhenya, in the Greater Accra Region.

Their throwback visuals show that the couple dated as teenagers and decided to seal their love with a wedding

After years of staying true to their love, two lovebirds sealed their relationship with a nice wedding ceremony.

Stephen Botchway and Irene Adjei reportedly exchanged vows in a beautiful wedding ceremony on Saturday, April 9.

Throwback visuals online show that the couple dated as teenagers and decided to seal their love with a wedding.

The heartwarming video slide shows the couple's humble beginning and pre-wedding photos, giving hope to true love.

Many netizens who saw Stephen and Irene's clip reacted to it.

Reaction

Maxiking9771 asked:

''Can you wait?''

Watch the video below:

