A young Nigerian man, Odunowo Babatunde, whose tweet on Wednesday, May 11, went viral has spoken about his life and business in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng.

In the viral post, the man shared photos of his amazingly furnished two bedroom apartment. What got people's attention then was how the house looked classy.

The young man said he hopes to register his company someday. Photo source

Source: Twitter

There were neon lights to enhance the beauty of the pieces. An interesting thing to note is that Babatunde made everything.

What is the cost and maximum waiting time for delivery?

The hardworking young man said every piece of furniture in the house is worth N220,000. Babatunde, however, added that he never spent up to that on materials since he is the maker.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The hardworking Nigerian man said that the whole process of making a piece of furniture takes days and his client only has to wait for a maximum of 10 days to have their piece delivered to them.

Babatunde's academic background

Babatunde like many other graduates out there studied a different thing in school. The computer science graduate said that he picked interest in furniture making during his National Youth Service Corps (NYSC). He said:

"During my Nysc service year I worked for a real estate firm, most times I supervised building constructions and I payed more attention to the guys that worked on the furnitures in the buildings that’s the wardrobes, kitchen cabinets, doors and all."

When efforts to get good jobs proved abortive, Babatunde said he employed the service of furniture makers. He makes the designs for them to work on. He spoke more:

"I make the designs and they get it done. Then I make my first sale, second sale. Then I decided to take it seriously. I set up my own furniture workshop employed more staffs and here I am."

Challenges so far

The hardworking Nigerian said that the soaring costs of materials in the market affect the prices of furniture pieces. To help his customers beat the cost of delivery, Babatunde stated that he likes buying materials and making the pieces in his clients' environment so that they would not have to pay for delivery.

About a job he did at Mile 12 in Lagos state, he said:

"I remember a wardrobe I did for a client at mile 12, we were not able to round up early so my staff and I had to spend the night in my car … mosquitoes dealt with us. I remember I fell sick when I got home . But I love the fact that I keep learning and that’s something I love about my job."

The future and the possibility of job opportunities

The young man honestly said that he would pick a juicy employment offer if one were available now. He, however, added that one of his plans for his business is to one day register it.

Nigerian youth selling popcorn

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young Nigerian man, Oladehinde Ayomide Emmanuel, who sells popcorn for a living got relatively popular weeks ago when he tweeted about his business.

In the post, the young man told people that he sells at Iyana-school bus stop. In an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, Ayomide spoke about his business and life.

The hardworking Nigerian revealed that the business idea started in 2019 when he came back to Lagos state.

Source: Legit.ng