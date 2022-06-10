A beautiful video making rounds online shows the moment traffic wardens did their best to protect a mother bear and her cubs

In the viral video, the thoughtful wardens stopped all cars from moving to allow the mother bear to cross the road with her cubs

The heartwarming video has stirred massive reactions from social media users especially animal lovers who thanked the wardens

Some traffic wardens have received accolades online over their applaudable gesture to a mother bear.

In a touching video, the traffic wardens stopped all cars from moving so that the bears can cross the road without getting harmed.

A viral video shared by @unilad on Instagram captured the moment the mother bear and her cubs crossed the road slowly while cars and people stayed still, watching them.

Traffic wardens allow the mother bear and her cubs to cross the road unharmed Photo Credit: @unilad

The voice of an eyewitness was also heard in the background of the video, gushing over the amazing scene.

People applaud the warden

The video has stirred massive reactions from social media users who expressed their gratitude to the wardens for the brilliant act.

Samantha Jake said:

"This is really so beautiful to watch. It's good to know that there are people in the world who believe that animals also have a life and should be allowed to be happy."

Sonia Sonja noted:

"Reason why I always watch closely while driving cause these animals are not nonliving things. They have a life too."

Omar Gallant remarked:

"God bless the wardens for this kind act. It's not easy to see someone kind to animals."

Sandra Onwe added:

"The traffic wardens should be given an award cause what is this goodness? Thank God the bears are safe. And God bless the kind people who stopped their cars."

Jackson221___ reacted:

"This is soothing to watch. Thank God for kind people out there."

