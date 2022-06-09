A physics teacher got many people praising his relationship skill as he roused his students' morale on the assembly ground

Making some chants, the man moved around in a circle, getting needed response from the students

As soon as a made a prostrating dance moves on the floor, his pupils burst into a joy commotion

A video showing the moment a physics of teacher of St Stithians College motivating his student has got people praising him online.

In the clip, the man moved energetically on the an assembly ground and got approving screams from his students.

The man moved around on the assembly ground in a video. Photo source: TikTok/@schoolboyrugbyhits

After some seconds, the man made some dance moves on the floor, galloping with his hand and feet. The crowd burst into a rapturous shout at this point.

Watch the video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 100,000 likes with more than 1,000 shares.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Rmzk said:

"This deserves a lot more attention."

Katlego Mojalefa231 said:

"He is definitely an old boy, he must have attended the school or one of the schools."

sunshinevinolia said:

"The only thing I remember from my Physics teacher was a constant reminder of how we are going to fail. He said it with so much pride & determination."

Nqabisa Qupa said:

"All the videos I've seen of this school, it's always just vibes."

user2574056842221 said:

"I love men's voices when they chant together. so powerful."

snowiemkhize said:

"i definately went 2da wrong skul only thing i got from physics teacher was detention."

Pamela said:

"wow the energy and vibe! wish we had more teachers like this ! absolutely amazing."

