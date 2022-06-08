A white man who loves living on the road has shown people how he fitted his kitchen into his vehicle

A section of his vehicle has a place that holds water and another where his refrigerator is placed to keep drinks cold

Many people who reacted to his video had questions as some of them wanted to know how he built each part

Days ago, a white man went viral after he revealed in a video that he works and lives in his car. In the clip, he demonstrated where he placed his laptop during work.

The software engineer also showed thousands of people online how he is able to get good internet whenever he is far away in the bush.

Many people were amazed by the brilliance that went into the setup. Photo source: TikTok/@goingfarther

Wonderful mobile kitchen setup

To ensure he is never out of coverage, he employed a network booster gadget and recently got a Starlink. In another clip, the engineer revealed his kitchen setup.

The man has different compartments in his car where he keeps his food items. He even has a mobile refrigerator. At the back of his SUV is a 6kg gas tank. Some of his cooking utensils are fitted to the door side.

Watch his kitchen set up in the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

PJ McDonough asked:

"Did you build that container setup or buy it somewhere?"

mine6041600 showed concern:

"Your not scared your going to get rear ended and the tank will explode?"

Coconut asked:

"How do you keep your sleeping place warm when it's cold and Vice versa?"

Jeff asked:

"What happens when it’s raining how do you cook?"

Brandon Mann said:

"You know more than me but having the propane tank on the outside of the car Is definitely dangerous."

