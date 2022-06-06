Collin Kibet Boit took to his Twitter and posted a beautiful transformation of his house from when he only had a rickety study desk and a mattress on the floor

Boit lit up the internet with his journey of transformation, posting two photos of his house in the past and how it is currently

Internet users appreciated his steady growth urging others to move out of their parent's houses and start small

A Kenyan man has shown off a major transformation in his house from when he used to sleep on the floor with only a mattress.

The inspirational photos shared by the man quickly caught the attention of social media users.

Collins Boit shared a before and after photo of his bed-sitter house. Photo: Collins Boit.

Source: Twitter

Collins Boit applauded

The huge change received applause from netizens who congratulated him for his resilience despite his humble beginnings

Collins Boit took to his Twitter posting two photos from when he started living in the house and the latest addition to the furniture in the room.

He captioned the Tweet:

"GROWTH #mindfulness."

adding:

"It should be a reason to keep going. Thank y'all for the positive messages and support. Step by step."

Tweet below:

The viral post elicited comments from internet users and below are some of them below.

@samuel_tobe wrote:

"People don’t recognize small growth like this, I am one of those, need to change that mindset."

@for~life ©️ wrote:

"Boys are winning. Now talk to those still at their parent's home yet they're in their late 20s."

@CEOAlisabatu wrote:

"Slowly but surely. Congratulations."

@Blackfranchiz wrote:

"More wins ahead."

@RukundoAyvan wrote:

"A man's start In summary."

@dametheo777

"Dope we all start somewhere, I like both of them personally, simple and clean."

Source: Legit.ng