A Nigerian man identified as Obinna Ukwueze has narrated his experience when he bought his first car way back in 2012

According to Obinna, he forgot the car at work and went home after closing only for him to wake up in the night and thought the car was stolen

Obinna said he went to work the next day only for him to find the car parked right where he left it the previous day

A Nigerian man has stirred massive social media reactions after he said he bought a car and forgot it at work.

According to the man identified as Obinna Ukwueze, he left the car at work still thinking that he had no automobile of his own.

Obinna stirred reactions with his story. Photo credit: @obinnaukwueze.

Source: Twitter

I woke up in the night looking for the car

Obinna said he went home, slept off and woke up in the night and started looking for the car, thinking it was stolen.

He said in a tweet:

"A few weeks after I bought my first car around 2012, I went home forgetting that I already had a car. I woke up around 11pm and cried that the car had been stolen. I went to work next day and found the silly car siting there."

See his full tweet below:

Twitter users react

@_IamAdemola reacted:

"Ahh! I remember my dad saying, a year after we moved to our house that, we can't believe that on several occasion house rent money still flash in his mind just later he'll remember no longer a tenant. He said for a while, he was still marvelled he build house."

@vmsaintino10 reacted:

"You probably didn't use all your savings that why you forgot u bought a car. The first time I bought mine, I woke up midnight to press the keyless car starter just to be sure the car is still there."

@Magnifique_Hal said:

"When my sister got married, she was working 9 to 5. The first day they resumed work, that evening after work, she went home back to her house. Only to realize the moment she got there that she doesn't live there anymore. She had to find her way back to her husband's house."

@vinojinnaka reacted:

"When my wife started driving, she went to the market close to our home, she finished shopping and came home with bike. Omo! It was around 8pm we realized she left the car in the market."

