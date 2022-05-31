A hilarious video making rounds on social media shows the moment a little baby ran so fast with his walker

In the video, a man approached the baby to talk about Jesus and the baby quickly turned his walker and ran off

The video has stirred massive reactions from social media users who penned down their thoughts about the incident

A funny video of a little baby running so fast with his walker after being approached by a preacher has stirred hilarious reactions online.

In the viral video which was shared on Instagram by @brcworldwide, a man walked up to the baby to preach about Jesus.

As soon as he mentioned the gospel of Christ, the baby gave him a stern look and was spotted running away so fast with his walker.

Baby takes off after being approached by preacher Photo Credit: @brcworldwide

Source: Instagram

"Excuse me sir, do you have time to talk about our Lord and savior Jesus Christ", the man asked the baby who quickly took to his heels.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

People react:

Reacting to the video, Samira George said:

"E don run pass speed limit o."

Chris Jackson wrote:

"Mehn the baby is so fast. I think he's gonna win an award for fast and furious when he grows up."

Chikere Samuel noted:

"The baby no wan use ear hear gospel of Christ..no disturb the pikin abeg "

Chekwube Omasiri stated:

"Hahahahah I wish I give birth to such an energetic baby. He doesn't understand what you said about Jesus. He's only playing and doin what he knows best."

Gifted Solomon wrote:

"Don't run from the Lord but oga don reach where em dey go. These little creatures will shock you with what they can do."

Baby in diapers joins Buga challenge, video trends

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a baby girl has gone viral with her dance steps on social media after she participated in the trending Buga challenge.

Nigerian singer Kizz Daniel who shared the video via his social media page said the baby may have emerged the winner of the challenge.

The video has, however, left many gushing as they said she deserved to win the challenge as she danced like a pro.

Source: Legit.ng