A Nigerian man identified as Njoku Chijioke Kesta has purchased himself a new bike for the sole purpose of escaping Lagos traffic

The man took to Facebook to share a photo of himself on the bike, saying he is currently enjoying the cruise

Legit.ng reached out to him and he said the time he used to spend on the road to work has been reduced by an hour

A wise Nigerian man named Njoku Chijioke Kesta has devised a new means of beating the incessant traffic congestion in Lagos by purchasing a small bike for himself.

Chijioke shared a photo of him enjoying his bike and said it feels good riding on it to work daily.

Chijioke says his commute time has been reduced. Photo credit: Photos provided to Legit.ng by Chijioke.

I enjoy riding to work now

When Legit.ng contacted Chijioke to know how the bike has affected his commute time, he said he now gets to work an hour earlier than usual.

He said:

"Commute time has been reduced by one hour. I wake up by 6:30, then I get dressed. 6:54 or 6:50 is usually my commute time. I get to work by 8'oclock, sometimes past 8.

That was before the bike. Now, with his new Honda Ruckus bike, he gets to work by 7:30, and it saves him time and the stress of joining commercial buses.

In an earlier , Chijioke wrote:

"So, I got the Honda Ruckus. And commuting to work just feels better. The breeze against your face. The adrenaline rush.

"The super alertness because any thing can happen to you, and you'd be paying with bones and perhaps your life.

"Why? You see, this Lagos hold up respects nobody. Neither God nor Man. But I think it respects my Honda Ruckus. And I'm slightly happier. And I thank God."

