A Chilean student could not hold his tears as he received his diploma after his parents failed to show up for his great day

Jeric R. Rivas, who graduated with a diploma in Bachelor of Science in Criminology, received his accolade in tears of sadness

It was not an uncommon turn of events for the graduate, as his parents also skipped his elementary and high school graduation

While most parents would always make time to celebrate the education success of their kids, however busy their schedules are, it was not with a young Chilean student.

Jeric R. Rivas's joy barely lasted for long on his graduation day after his family, especially his parents, failed to show up for his special occasion.

Jeric R. Rivas was alone on his graduation day. Photo: Next Shark.

Source: UGC

Heartbroken Rivas wept hard

The heartbroken graduate broke down as he received his diploma in Bachelor of Science in Criminology as Criminology Service Awardee at La Concepcion College San Jose del Monte Bulacan.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

The young man could not hold back his tears when his name was called as he looked around, hoping to spot his parents, who were a no-show at the Philippine International Convention Center.

One of his professors, who has been hosting him during his tenure at the university, walked with him to the stage to offer moral support.

“One of my other professors was standing there on stage waiting for me and gave me a hug. While that moment took some of my sadness away, I still ended up crying in front of everyone," he disclosed as reported by Next Shark.

Rivas' parents didn't show up

It was not the first time that Rivas, the only child in their family to graduate, had been left feeling alone and unloved.

Buhay Teacher reports that when he was in elementary school, his parents did not bother to go for the graduation day even though the school was in their hometown.

In high school, a father's friend offered to be present on his recognition day after Rivas asked him to, hoping his parents would make it.

Rivas' parents did not make it and were absent the following day for his graduation ceremony.

Rivas' education journey

The journey to success has been difficult for Rivas, whose relatives refused to accommodate him while pursuing his diploma.

After hearing his touching story, one of his professors took him in as he continued with his university studies.

In his pursuit of the dream of graduating, Rivas has found himself in some unfamiliar work territories, including a housemaid, fast food service crew member, and factory worker.

All the sacrifices paid off as he finally graduated, and his professors and colleagues gave him a warm round of applause.

Teacher saves student after school stopped him from attending graduation ceremony over wrong shoes

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a teacher had come to the rescue of a student after he was denied entry into the venue fr his graduation ceremony for wearing the wrong shoes.

Despite the fact that the boy was wearing the expected purple cap and gown, a school official at the door told him he has the wrong shoe on.

It should be noted that the school authority had spelt out that no athletic shoes are to be worn to its graduation ceremony.

On the said day, the teenager arrived even with black leather sneakers that have prominent white soles. Speaking with the media, Peters said he thought he could wear them since the colour of the footwear matches the dress code.

Source: Legit.ng