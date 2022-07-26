Celebrated American comedian Michael Blackson is making waves in Ghana for building in his hometown, Nsaba, a school for children

The school is set to be called Michael Blackson Academy, and it is his own way of giving back to the community

In an interview, he disclosed that he was homeless when he was a child and lived in shelters, among other locations, because of poverty

Popular Ghanaian-American-Liberian movie actor and comedian has acknowledged that he is in a position to give back to his community, which is why he chose to construct a school in the Central Region in Nsaba.

Michael Blackson said in an interview with Doreen Avio on JoyNews that he came from a low-income family and never had enough for himself, but he worked hard to get to where he is now.

He claimed that he had reached a point in his life where he could now have an influence on the lives of numerous people and the less fortunate members of society, particularly the lives of children.

In the interview, he said:

You must bless others when God rewards you. I started from nothing at all. I can still picture myself in the barren wasteland of Ashaiman. I spent the most of my time in Liberia, where neighbors welcome visitors and allow them stay in their houses.

Watch the interview below.

According to Michael Blackson, the school in Nsaba near Swedro is ready to receive applications for the position of principal. The well-known comedian added that the employment includes accommodation in a post on Twitter.

Michael Blackson stated that he was prepared to pay twice as much as the principle is now being paid. He urged his followers to spread the message so qualified individuals could contact him.

Mr Blackson continued by saying that he made the decision to reduce his wasteful spending and save money for worthwhile and significant projects. The school, he mentioned, is one of such projects.

During the interview, he added that:

In the United States, men would spend this money in clubs. It costs about $20,000 to rent a portion of a club in Vegas. In a year, it could certainly pay for half of my teachers' salaries. I am cutting down on other things that weren’t necessary and putting that money towards something that is necessary.

The school will be free for all students, he added. Tuition costs would not be paid by students who enrolled at the academy.

