A woman could not believe her eyes after receiving N207k from a total stranger who approached her

The stranger claimed he was lost and needed money to catch a train and she offered to give him a free ticket

In return, he handed her N207k and revealed that his main intention was to give money to the first kind person he meets

A beautiful woman, Ms. Jackson, was almost moved to tears after receiving a whooping sum of $500 (N207,000) from a total stranger.

The video which was shared on Instagram by @mdmotivator first showed the moment an unknown man walked up to her seeking for help.

He claimed he was from Canada and needed money to catch a train because he was lost.

The kind hearted lady said she had no money but offered to give him a free ticket to catch the train.

Good Samaritan surprises Ms. Jackson with N207k

For showing kindness, the stranger brought out N207k and handed it over to the woman who was stunned at his gesture.

Ms. Jackson couldn't believe what was happening and she was forced to ask him if it was fake money.

When asked where she was headed, she disclosed that she was going to a baseball match to make $96 (N39,000) for five days job.

Good Samaritan receives accolades from Netizens

Reacting to the video, Osas Gandi wrote:

"So adorable to watch. May God bless you for putting a smile on her face."

Jarmaine Dora said:

"Awww she said she doesn't have to work anymore. The job must be stressing her so much. God bless her."

Diana Cajoli added:

"Great. Thank you man. This is awesome."

Syrus Davis noted:

"I always get more happy when I see elderly people smile. This is a nice move and you would surely be blessed man."

