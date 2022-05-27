"This Can't be Real": Woman Gets Emotional as Stranger Surprises her with Whooping N207k in Video
- A woman could not believe her eyes after receiving N207k from a total stranger who approached her
- The stranger claimed he was lost and needed money to catch a train and she offered to give him a free ticket
- In return, he handed her N207k and revealed that his main intention was to give money to the first kind person he meets
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!
A beautiful woman, Ms. Jackson, was almost moved to tears after receiving a whooping sum of $500 (N207,000) from a total stranger.
The video which was shared on Instagram by @mdmotivator first showed the moment an unknown man walked up to her seeking for help.
He claimed he was from Canada and needed money to catch a train because he was lost.
The kind hearted lady said she had no money but offered to give him a free ticket to catch the train.
Man pretends to be blind, gifts lady N10k for assisting him to cross the road, her reaction melts hearts
PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!
Good Samaritan surprises Ms. Jackson with N207k
For showing kindness, the stranger brought out N207k and handed it over to the woman who was stunned at his gesture.
Ms. Jackson couldn't believe what was happening and she was forced to ask him if it was fake money.
When asked where she was headed, she disclosed that she was going to a baseball match to make $96 (N39,000) for five days job.
Good Samaritan receives accolades from Netizens
Reacting to the video, Osas Gandi wrote:
"So adorable to watch. May God bless you for putting a smile on her face."
Jarmaine Dora said:
"Awww she said she doesn't have to work anymore. The job must be stressing her so much. God bless her."
Diana Cajoli added:
"Great. Thank you man. This is awesome."
Syrus Davis noted:
"I always get more happy when I see elderly people smile. This is a nice move and you would surely be blessed man."
I don't like pimple face': Short black lady says, rejects fine white boy's date offer in video, causes a stir
Corn Seller gets emotional as she receives help of N103k from customer
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young Nigerian man has put a smile on the face of a corn seller by gifting her the sum of N103,000 after patronising her.
The woman was emotional in the video as she went on her knees to give gratitude to God for the monetary gift.
Many social users were impressed and they flooded the comment section of the post to commend the young man for his kindheartedness.
Source: Legit.ng