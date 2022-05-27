Shortly after her 15th birthday, Katie Clark who got pregnant at the age of 14 finally put to bed a bouncing baby boy

This affected her education as the new mum struggled to combine looking after a baby and her studies

She would eventually drop out of the university after having another baby in her year one, but her dream of becoming a doctor never died

A teen mother, Katie Clark, who had a baby in secondary school and later dropped out of campus, has finally fulfilled her dream of becoming a doctor at the age of 40.

People reports that the now married mother of 4 boys was pregnant at the age of 14 and welcomed a baby boy shortly after her 15th birthday.

She had her first child at age 15. Photo Credit: People, Beacon Journal

Source: UGC

Katie attended Magnificat High School, a Catholic all-girls secondary school in the US when she became a teen single mum as her baby daddy didn't participate in raising the child.

With support from her mum and sisters, the young lady was able to combine catering for the child with her studies.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Against all odds, Katie completed her secondary school education at the age of 18 and proceeded to Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio, US for her university education.

Katie drops out of university

In her first year on campus, Beacon Journal reports that Katie again took in and delivered another baby boy.

This proved to be the straw that broke the camel's back as she consequently quit school in order to focus on raising her two sons.

At this point, her hopes of becoming a doctor looked bleak.

"That was a really difficult time.

Everything had still felt possible until then," Katie told People in an interview.

Katie revives her doctoral dream aspiration

Two years after she quit school, Katie met her husband Curtis Clark who happened to be the older brother of a secondary school friend.

The duo got married in 2001, while the husband continued his schooling.

At age 25, she seemed to find her drive back and began pursuing her doctoral dream.

Katie enrolled at the University of Kentucky where she graduated with a degree in anthropology at the age of 28.

This was after she had earned an associate's degree at a local community college.

She then attended Heritage College of Osteopathic Medicine, an Ohio University program affiliated with the Cleveland Clinic and finished as a doctor of osteopathic medicine (D.O.) at age 40.

Single mum who hawked snacks on streets graduates with first-class

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a single mum who hawked snacks on the streets had bagged a first-class

She sold buffloaf, commonly known as 'bofrot', to finance her education. Priscilla had to combine her work with her studies while singlehandedly undertaking her responsibilities as a mother.

Undaunted by the cycles of difficulties, she braved the odds and finally graduated with a first-class degree from UEW in the Central Region of Ghana.

Recounting her story on Facebook, Adom Ara Kwa shared that she and like-minded colleagues touched by Priscilla's achievement decided to surprise her on her graduation day.

Source: Legit.ng