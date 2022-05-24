There was a serious drama between the owners of a Peugeot car and Lexus SUV after their vehicles jammed each other

In a video making the rounds online, the owner of the Peugeot car was heard lamenting and insisting that his car should be repaired

The video has sparked hilarious reactions from social media users who wondered why the man driving an old Peugeot was more bitter about the incident

A video which recently surfaced on social media has captured the moment two drivers clashed after getting involved in an accident.

In the video shared by @gossipmilltv on Instagram, the narrator revealed that the two cars, a Peugeot and Lexus SUV, ran into each other.

However, the owner of the Peugeot was insisting that his car must be fixed before he leaves the place.

1978 Peugeot and Lexus SUV jam Photo Credit: Gossipmilltv

Source: Instagram

People react:

Reactions to the video, some social media users penned down hilarious comments about the incident.

Eni Crypto said:

"Make them dash am N2500. He go fix everything for the car and even upgrade am sef."

Little Tony wrote:

"Justice for the Peugeot."

Mira Ben said:

"Omo I think say na only my papa still dey use this."

Itz Gad added:

"Enn let's move from you saying Toyota. Dem no go repair person car because say na whatever big car? E be like you and the owner dey mad."

Jovitan asked:

"How will he fix the Peugeot when the parts are no longer in the market? 1978 is such a long time."

Source: Legit.ng