A schoolgirl's reaction to seeing a computer mouse for the first time in her life has sparked mixed on social media

The stunning incident which was captured in a video showed a female teacher introducing a mouse alongside a laptop in class

The visibly shaken girl resisted her teacher and fellow students' attempts to get her close to the device by struggling with them

A mouse is a small, movable device that lets you control a range of things on a computer, but to a schoolgirl it probably meant something scary.

The girl was shocked and shaken with fear upon seeing a mouse for the first time in class.

The kid feared for her life. Photo Credit: EyeEm, Instagram/@remedyblog

Source: Getty Images

In a short video shared by @remedyblog on Instagram, a female teacher was introducing the mouse during what is believed to be an ICT class when the incident happened.

While her colleagues listened to the teacher with keen interest, the girl didn't welcome it.

As her teacher forcefully tried to get her to touch the mouse to show it was harmless, the schoolgirl put up a fight and struggled against the move.

She screamed aloud like someone in danger and this got her colleagues laughing.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

@joketijan said:

"Ha..Mouse wey my small boy like to press anyhow...this video is just an evidence that our country is still lacking behind..."

@konteicollections said:

"Its funny. But its really not funny at same time. Nigeria our dear mother land its a shame. She will come around let them not just stop there. Continuity matters alot."

@adeifepearls said:

"Nah Nigerian government and curruption cus this ignorance o. So sad to see this in 2022."

@citimilles_ said:

"Na watin the government want at that age make she no get computer knowledge! What a failed nation."

@unicalstudents said:

"Hieeeeeee.... Live no just balance, what many people have at their homes.... At home na, she will be very proud she touched it . The parents fit celebrate am join."

