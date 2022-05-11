22-year-old Olayinka Odeni has been maximizing the ongoing ASUU strike period to push his shoemaking brand to greater heights

The student of UNILAG described ASUU strike as a blessing in disguise because he has been able to utilize the free time in creating unique shoes

Olayinka expressed his excitement that Nigerian celebrities including Buju saw photos of his works and showed interest in getting a pair of shoes

Despite the incessant criticisms against the ongoing ASUU strike, a UNILAG student, Olayinka Odeni, has revealed why the strike is a blessing to him.

Olayinka in an interview with Legit.ng narrated how his shoemaking business has been able to reach more people and gain more visibility due to the strike.

The student said ever since the strike started, he has been able to think more creatively and make shoes that are more appealing and unique.

How Olayinka gained audience

According to the young shoemaker, he shared photos of his works on Instagram and it surprisingly attracted the attention of many people including celebrities to his brand.

Olayinka said the likes of singer Buju, Pamilerin and Lady Motara sent him messages requesting for a pair of shoes.

"Right now I feel like a celebrity designer cause I've been getting orders from celebrities", the young designer said.

What inspired Olayinka to delve into shoemaking?

The UNILAG student said he didn't have enough shoes while growing up and it made him very keen on acquiring shoes and being able to make for himself.

"Growing up I didn't have enough shoes. We buy our shoes every December and if the shoe doesn't get spoilt my mom won't buy another. I wanted more for myself. I want a shoe rack for myself filled with shoes", he said.

Olayinka's plans for the future

"I want my brand to be a global brand, competing with the likes of Gucci and the rest. So I need investors", Olayinka said with a wide grin.

