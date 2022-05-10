A heartwarming video of a beautiful Nigerian lady speaking with an American accent has gone viral on social media

In the video, the lady was spotted making a phone call with a fine American accent which stunned Nigerians online

After sighting the video, some people became really curious to know how the lady learnt to speak with an American accent so flawlessly

An exciting video of a young Nigerian lady speaking with a fine American accent has stunned viewers on social media.

The video which was shared on Twitter by @jaiyejejeomo showed a beautiful Nigerian lady making a phone call with an American accent.

In the short clip, the lady was heard telling her friend on phone that she needs money to come over, spend time together, and cool her head.

Nigerian Lady speaks fine American English Photo Credit: Twitter/jaiyejejeomo

However, it seemed her friend had no money at the moment and the disappointed lady expressed sadness over not being able to visit anymore.

Nigerians express amazement over lady's American accent

Nigerians have penned down their comments about the video shared online by Jaiyejejeomo.

While some fans have been applauding the lady over her fine American English, some others are still wondering how she learnt to speak with the accent.

Thomas Kaluus said:

"This is so beautiful to watch. I always get surprised when I see Nigerian ladies speak with a different accent."

Amara Jackson noted:

"Abeg how you take learn this thing? You make it seem so easy but just to form English for my boo, I go dey fall my hands."

Simisola Ajayi added:

"This is so pleasant to the ears. No make Yahoo boys catch you sha. Them go use you taya."

Adaora said:

"Omo babe use this your talent well o. This should be a money making machine for you. If you know you know."

See the post below:

Nigerian lady switches fast from pidgin to British English in video

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady, Bella, has generated a lot of reactions on social media after she effortlessly switched to British English.

In a video that has gone viral online, the lady started off with normal English then transitioned to pidgin before going full-blown British.

Many Nigerians who reacted to the video said that she is really hilarious, while some called a language tool.

