A brilliant Nigerian photographer, Chidebem Ogbunude, took a leap of faith and tweeted at Rema after sharing the musician's photos he took

Nigerians supported him by engaging the tweet until the Dumebi crooner acknowledged and sent him a DM

From there, the young man got what he wanted as he started working with Rema as his photographer

A young Nigerian man, Chidebem Ogbunude, some weeks ago tweeted at Popular Musician Rema.

In a post, he said:

"twitter i need your help, rema must see these pictures."

The young man was celebrated online by many. Photo source: @chidubxm

Source: Twitter

Rema sent him a DM

Days after the photographer was done with the photos, he shared them and told the Calm Down crooner that he is available to travel.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

On Sunday, April 17, Rema quoted Chidebem's tweet and said:

"Wussup G, check your DM!"

In a post on Thursday, May 5, the young man shared photos to show that he is now working as the musician's photographer. He tweeted:

"small boy, big God."

See his latest post below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@fc_tonii said:

"I tap from your grace my gee."

@donche_o said:

"Congratulations man! I broke the news to my guys when Rema said check your DM G. I would equally tell them this too."

@UmeloPeculiar said:

"Congratulations!!! So happy I tagged rema that day! Keep traveling! You fit even follow an enter yanke make you no come back self."

@_ArtByRichie said:

"Don’t even know you but I’m just so happy for you."

@SuperstarPampam said:

"You miss 100% of the chances you don't take."

@Gwaenchana15 said:

"So happy for you congratulations."

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Rema joined the list of superstars who have had to make the tough but necessary choice of returning to school.

In a recent post shared on Twitter, he took fans by surprise after announcing that he has gained admission into the University of Lagos (UNILAG).

Rema in his post made sure to mention that the decision to return to school was also influenced by his mum who has been insistent on his getting a university degree.

Source: Legit.ng